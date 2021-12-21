Warm Up With A Sonic 2 Yule Log This Christmas





Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is spreading the holiday cheer with a Yule Log video. Over on YouTube, you can spend an hour with your favorite video game character and cozy fireplace vibes. It’s no surprise to see the Sonic social team try to capitalize on one of the most popular forms of holiday YouTube videos on the platform. During the video, you can see Sonic setting up the festive scene including a boombox, cocoa, tree ornaments, stockings, and a wish list for Santa Claus. Over in the corner is a reminder that the movie drops in the spring of 2022. So, be ready for (non-holiday flavored) adventures when Sonic The Hedgehog 2 gets spin-dashing into theaters. Some of the best easter eggs on the tree include a ping-pong paddle, the cowboy hat, donuts, and of course the red sneakers that Sonic has made so popular. Check out the video for yourself down below and grab a warm beverage.

Comicbook.com spoke with director Jeff Fowler about his approach to the series so far. Keeping it simple was essential, but now, the world is obviously primed to branch out in some ways.

“For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple,” Fowler began. “Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don’t … I mean, I love … There’s a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it’s the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one’s more excited than me to have that opportunity.”

Check out this synopsis for the movie that accompanied this Holiday treat.

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

“From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.”

