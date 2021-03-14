Watch Dogs: Legion to Get Crossplay

✖

It would appear that Watch Dogs: Legion will, at some point in the future, include platform crossplay -- and that includes cross-generation play. While the much-delayed online mode for Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion officially launched on March 9th, it came with some pretty major caveats. First and foremost, the PC version was indefinitely delayed, and the first Tactical Op for the mode was also delayed even for consoles. But according to the developer, as noted above, the good news on the horizon is that full crossplay is definitely in the works.

This news comes from a recent reply from the official Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter account in response to a request to enable crossplay. "While crossplay and cross-generation-play is currently not available for the Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode," the response reads, "the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a later update."

You can check out the tweet in question below:

While crossplay and cross-generation-play is currently not available for the Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode, the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a later update. — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 14, 2021

If you are not familiar, here's how Ubisoft officially describes the latest iteration of the Watch Dogs franchise:

"It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance."

Watch Dogs: Legion is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The online mode does not yet have a release date on PC, but is available on other platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Watch Dogs: Legion right here.

[H/T GameSpot]