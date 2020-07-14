Watch Dogs Legion Fans Are Not Happy With The Trailer's Altered Holocaust Poem
During yesterday's Ubisoft Forever event, the publisher rolled out a new cinematic trailer for Watch Dogs Legion. While fans were excited to get a glimpse at the upcoming game, many were taken aback by the trailer's use of an altered version of Martin Niemöller's "First They Came..." poem. "First They Came..." is one of the most well-known poems about the Holocaust, and many found its alteration for the sake of hyping the release of a video game to be in poor taste. As of this writing, Ubisoft has not issued a statement about the trailer or its use of Niemöller's poem. Regardless of intent, it seems that this wasn't what the company wanted viewers talking about following the digital event.
A lot of fans found it distasteful.
Yo, Ubisoft, did you seriously just use a poem about the Holocaust in your trailer for the new Watchdogs game? Did that maybe not strike you as poor taste?— Rob Allen (@TransitiveMind) July 12, 2020
It's not a good luck for Ubisoft.
Ubisoft's using the Holocaust as framing for their Watch Dogs marketing is unacceptable.
I'd like to say they're better than that but we don't really have much evidence.— Jake Kantzer (@JakeKantzer) July 12, 2020
People are upset.
Boy I KNOW that watch dogs trailer didn't use the Holocaust "first they came for" poem i know we ain't doing that— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Sl0thi0) July 13, 2020
Others found it out of place.
idk maybe that doesnt gel well over spider-verse esque vibrant colors and badassery— BLM holidaykiss ✿ (FTH) (@holidaykiss_) July 12, 2020
Many took issue with Ubisoft's past comments about its games being apolitical.
Ubisoft really makes a big deal about its games not being political and then goes and uses that famous “First they came for” holocaust poem for its Watch Dogs:Legion trailer.— Ali "SUPER ROBOT MONKEY TEAM LIVES BABY" Rose (@princess_yosuke) July 13, 2020
"Wrong and bad."
Bold choice from Ubisoft to use First they came for their Watch Dogs trailer
a wrong and bad choice but a bold one nonetheless— First Warden (@first_warden) July 12, 2020
It soured a trailer that otherwise worked for fans.
Watch Dogs Legion looks really damn fun, but I can't believe they repurposed 'First They Came...' for their vigilante hacktivist game for that trailer. What the actual fruck— dan ✨ (@hypothetiks) July 13, 2020
The poem's use made some uncomfortable with the elements they did like.
I feel bad cause I liked that watchdogs trailer, despite them using the poem to promote their game😔— Isabelle (@Head_Dongers) July 13, 2020
