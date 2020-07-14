Watch Dogs Legion Fans Are Not Happy With The Trailer's Altered Holocaust Poem

During yesterday's Ubisoft Forever event, the publisher rolled out a new cinematic trailer for Watch Dogs Legion. While fans were excited to get a glimpse at the upcoming game, many were taken aback by the trailer's use of an altered version of Martin Niemöller's "First They Came..." poem. "First They Came..." is one of the most well-known poems about the Holocaust, and many found its alteration for the sake of hyping the release of a video game to be in poor taste. As of this writing, Ubisoft has not issued a statement about the trailer or its use of Niemöller's poem. Regardless of intent, it seems that this wasn't what the company wanted viewers talking about following the digital event.

