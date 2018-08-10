We Happy Few Now Available On PS4, Xbox One, and PC; Launch Trailer Released

After four years, the former Kickstarter and Microsoft E3 2016 media showcase show-stealer, We Happy Few, is finally here via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

And to celebrate, publisher Gearbox Software and UK developer Compulsion Games have released a brand-new launch trailer introducing players to the game’s retrofuturistic world where the inhabitants hunt down anyone who questions the Orwellian ways of its 1960’s small and drug-infused town Wellington Wells.

At the moment of writing this, the game’s Metacritic score is currently sitting at a middling 66, with reviewers praising its uncanny story, characters and world, but heavily criticizing its tedious gameplay, bugs, and mission design. In other words, early impressions of the game were spot on: it has an interesting, unique, and compelling story, but lackluster combat and gameplay design and systems hold everything back.

Anyway, the game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at the price-point of $59.99 USD. You can read more about the title, below:

Take Your Joy… or Don’t. The Choice is Yours.

We Happy Few is the tale of a plucky bunch of moderately terrible people trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial in the city of Wellington Wells. In this alternative 1960s England, conformity is key. You’ll have to fight or blend in with the drug-addled inhabitants, most of whom don’t take kindly to people who won’t abide by their not-so-normal rules.

Discover the retrofuturistic city’s dark history as you play through the intertwined narratives of three quietly rebellious citizens of Wellington Wells, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, as they face their pasts, prepare for the future, and engage in activities that aren’t exactly status quo in the artificially enthused society.

Explore the Dystopian Isles of Wellington Wells

Set in retrofuturistic 1960s England, you will find a city ravaged by war and rebuilt by delusionally happy people. Everything appears to be joyful in Wellington Wells, including the roads, the people, and its omnipresent television personality, Uncle Jack! However, it’s a big, idyllic world on the brink of collapse. You will discover the history of this world, and how it came to be just so beguilingly happy.

A Dystopia of Your Very Own

In We Happy Few, no two playthroughs are alike. While the citizens of Wellington Wells will always want to ensure that you’ve taken your Joy, the procedurally generated world will ensure that your experience with We Happy Few is different and unique.