Werewolves Within Gives Fans A Hilariously Creepy Sneak Peek

Many moviegoers who have seen the latest marketing material for the horror-comedy known as Werewolves Within might not know that it was based on a Ubisoft video game, which is why the video game producers have given fans a brand new look at the film starring comedian Sam Richardson and a star-studded cast of small-town folks who begin to realize that a lycanthrope is currently stalking them and that no one can be trusted since anyone could be a werewolf in disguise. With the game arriving in 2016, the film has certainly taken some liberties from the original entry in the best ways.

The filmmaker behind the upcoming supernatural hijinks, Josh Ruben, who also recently released the Shudder exclusive film in Scare Me, could not be more excited for Werewolves Within:

"I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within. As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us."

(Photo: Ubisoft)

Aside from Sam Richardson, the upcoming film that releases on June 25th in theaters, and On Demand on July 2nd, stars the likes of stars George Basil (Crashing), Sarah Burns (Barry), Michael Chernus (Tommy), Catherine Curtin (Orange Is the New Black), Wayne Duvall (The Hunt), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock), Michaela Watkins (Brittany Runs a Marathon), and Glenn Fleshler (True Detective).

The star of the upcoming film has a big year ahead of him, with Sam Richardson also appearing in the long-awaited second season of the fan-favorite sketch comedy show on Netflix, I Think You Should Leave. Needless to say, Richardson and Ruben are clearly enthusiastic about their upcoming adventure with werewolves.

