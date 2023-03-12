[Warning: This story contains The Last of Us spoilers.] HBO has confirmed the running time of Sunday's Last of Us finale — and it's the shortest episode of the first season. The network quickly renewed The Last of Us for season 2 after the live-action adaptation of the Naughty Dog and Playstation video game, following Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie on a cross-country trek to save humanity from the Cordyceps infection, marked the network's second-largest debut behind only Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon. Tonight, they finish what they started all those months ago in the Boston QZ.

"There's no halfway with this," Ellie tells Joel in the season finale trailer. "We finish what we started." The penultimate episode, "When We Are in Need," saw Joel and Ellie en route to Salt Lake City, Utah, when they were detoured and escaped preacher David's (Scott Shepherd) cannibal cult in Silver Lake, Colorado. Their destination: Salt Lake's St. Mary's hospital, where Joel and Ellie expect to find Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) Firefly faction working on a cure — and the key is within Ellie's immunity to Infected bites.

Below, find out when and where to watch The Last of Us episode 9, titled "Look for the Light."

What Time Does The Last of Us Air on HBO and HBO Max?



The Last of Us episode 9 premieres Sunday, March 12th, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max. Encores of Sunday's new episode will air on HBO at 9:46 p.m. ET / 6:46 p.m. PT and again at 11:40 p.m. ET / 8:40 p.m. PT following Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

The Last of Us Season Finale Runtime

The Last of Us season finale has a runtime of 46 minutes, according to the official listing on the HBO schedule. That's the shortest episode since episode 4 clocked in at just 51 minutes, and far shorter than the series premiere (85 minutes) and the feature-length episode 3 (81 minutes).

Is The Last of Us Episode 9 the Series Finale?



No. HBO has officially renewed The Last of Us for a second season.

"I'm really excited. It still feels surreal to me that it's going to go again," Ramsey told ComicBook's The Last of Pods podcast of The Last of Us season 2. "But also, I don't want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because [...] season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it's not going to be the same. I just have to go into it being like, 'This is season two. And I love season one, but this is just going to be different.'"

Follow for more The Last of Us on ComicBook.