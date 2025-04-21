When Does the Rumored Oblivion Remaster Release?

Despite not being officially announced, we may already know when the all but confirmed remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is releasing. Video games often have extremely long and drawn out marketing cycles. Sometimes it can be years between a game being revealed and released. It can be really tedious and leave some fans getting burnt out by their own hype, especially if a game gets repeatedly delayed like Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, these marketing cycles not only drive hype, but also investments from investors. Games also take a long time to make and if developers don’t start saying something early, people can go years without hearing from their favorite studios.

With that said, every now and then you get what the industry calls a “shadow drop”. This is a term that refers to when a video game doesn’t just get announced abruptly, but released the same day. Typically, these types of deals are reserved for DLCs, smaller but still notable game releases, or playtests. However, it seems like we’ll be getting a shadow drop for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. This version of the game has been rumored for months, but only started to feel real within the last month or so. It’s something that Xbox or Bethesda hasn’t even hinted at but it seems to be very imminent.

When Does the Oblivion Remaster Release (According to Rumors)

It’s heavily rumored that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster will release on April 21st. There are no big gaming events happening anytime soon, so it seems like this will just materialize whenever Xbox and Bethesda want it to. So, when can we expect that to happen? Well, someone asked Xbox Support and the support chat responded without any sort of attempt to dodge the question. It revealed that the Oblivion Remaster will release at 12PM ET on April 21st. It should be noted that this support chat is powered by AI and it could be just pulling this information from rumors on the internet and spitting it back out as fact. However, this would be a logical time to shadow drop something since everyone will be awake to see the news as opposed to something like midnight.

As of right now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. We’ll probably hear something imminently about what’s to come. In the meantime, dataminers have discovered just how much space the Oblivion remaster will require and it’s a ton. If you’re planning on picking up this game, you may want to delete a game or two.