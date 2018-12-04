When Does ‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Start

We are already in week 10 of Fortnite’s sixth season and it’s been an insane road thus far. From the mystery cube (AKA Kevin), to the sudden appearance of Wreck-It-Ralph, the time is winding down as players begin to prepare for season 7’s arrival.

Epic Games took to Twitter to provide our first teaser for what’s to come which solidifies the previous winter storm leaks that popped up earlier. With the date set for December 3rd for the initial tweet, that means our earlier speculation of Season 7’s start date being on December 6th proved true.

A bitter ice spreads… 3 days to Season 7. pic.twitter.com/yj70svBXti — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2018

There are always players that try to predict what is next when a new season starts. If there is one thing Epic Games is good at, it’s keeping everyone on their toes and providing some of the most random twists and turns for such an overtly simple game.

Based on previous leaks, we can expect a big snow storm on the way and some datamined findings have also found Christmas-themed items hidden away in the game’s files. As far as how long the new season will last, it’s expected to be the usual 10 week period, each week offering the expected Battle Pass challenges.

Since season 6 is drawing to a close, we can expect more hints from the studio themselves, so keep your eyes peeled here as we learn more! You can also catch up on all of the wild shenanigans this season has brought fans of the Battle Royale mode with our Game Hub right here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”