Where Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Fits In the Franchise’s Timeline

Just like Origins before it, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey pre-dates the brotherhood as we know. With a split perspective between present day and historical narratives, some fans have expressed confusion regarding where exactly the next step in the adventure fits in with the rest of the franchise’s timeline. Luckily, Ubisoft is here to clarify.

We covered a lot of the information revealed during a recent AMA Reddit session, which you can find the cliff notes here, but there is so much more to explore. Creative Director Jonathan Dumont answered quite a few inquisitive questions from fans on the popular online forum, including where the game itself takes place in the grand scheme of the franchise.

“We are absolutely an AC game,” Dumont responded to one fan’s concern that this strays too far from the series norm. “AC games are about experiencing a key moment in history, a place and time that were host to major historical events. In AC Odyssey players will visit Ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War, meeting historical characters like Socrates and Hippocrates. With our new dialogue system, players will be able to truly interact with history, which is something we’re really excited about. So get ready to debate with Socrates!”

He added, “From a lore perspective, we wanted to tell the story of how First Civ artifacts created what would become the Templars vs Assassins story, which took place long before the Brotherhood. Also, AC Odyssey is a continuation of the modern day story from Layla, so players will pick-up right after Origins.”

Essentially, it’s another form of an origins story, not unlike Origins itself, except this focus remains on the pieces of Eden. Though the historical setting pre-dates all other games, the present-day storyline will directly follow up on that seen in its Egyptian predecessor. It’s exciting and definitely reflects the feedback that players have given about wanting a new experience on what has been called a staling series.

“Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions,” boasts the game’s official description and honestly? We can’t wait to dive right in!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops on October 5th for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.