Wild West Online Drops New Trailer, Leaving Early Access Soon

Wild West Online is an open world MMO that offers a stunning western-themed experience for PC gamers. Even through this MMO’s early stages, the title has continued to generate tons of positive feedback. A game where your actions have profound consequences, you decide if you’re the hero or the villain of this tale. Luckily, the title has come a long way and it will be leaving Early Access soon as revealed in a brand new trailer!

The latest online game to leave Early Access arrives on May 10th on Steam. According to a recent blog post, here are the incentives to buy the game before its full release on the PC online library:

10 Settler Garment Bags 10 Gun skin bags that will give you random gun skin on opening. Ability to start play release version of the game 48 hours before it’ll become available to everyone on Steam.

The blog post also mentioned:

“We will take game down to prepare it for the Release on May 6th, and will turn it back on May 8th. So all of you will have a chance to play game, level up, get some gold, skills, etc 48 hours before game will hit Steam.”

Here’s full “timeline” for our road tot he release :

We will release patch around Monday/Tuesday. April 30th or May 1st. On May 6th, we’ll take game down and will do one final wipe of all account, will give you your purchased and earned Treasuty Notes back, as well as all account bonuses. On May 8th, we’ll get game up and you’ll be able to start playing. We’ll try to give you Steam keys as soon as possible, but Steam is not releasing “public release” keys before actual release date. You will still be able to play game off steam of course. Once you’ll get Steam key and will add game to your Steam account, you’ll just need to login using your existing account – it’s that simple.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 releasing this year, for console only at this time, this is an incredible alternative for those wanting to get their Wild West on. Every choice matters in this fight to be the hero or the villain coming soon on May 10th.