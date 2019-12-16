The Witcher Author Reveals His Favorite Story in The Last Wish

Netflix’s The Witcher, which is an adaptation of the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, is set to release at the end of this week, and so the promotional machine is in high gear as the streaming service prepares for the show’s arrival. In a recent video, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich interview Sapkowski about his work, and in the process, Sapkowski reveals what appears to be his favorite story in The Last Wish, the big collection of short stories on which much of the show’s first season is based.

“Hard to say, because you are asking me right now, ‘Which of your daughters is most beautiful?’, yes?” Sapkowski says when asked if he has a favorite story from the first two books or one he’d most like to see adapted. “They are all beautiful! Maybe ‘[The] Lesser Evil’?”

Check out Andrzej Sapkowski and showrunner Lauren Hissrich in conversation about what makes The Witcher stories so great and the process of adapting them to the screen! @LHissrich #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/E3Y82oFETo — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 13, 2019

If you’re not familiar, “The Lesser Evil” is a popular Witcher short story that depicts how Geralt of Rivia came to be called the Butcher of Blaviken, and involves the potentially cursed princess Renfri and the sorcerer Stregobor. The plot hinges on picking, as the title indicates, the lesser evil. (We won’t spoil anything further here; it’s a good story, and there’s every indication the show will adapt it.)

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.