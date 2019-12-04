Henry Cavill’s Witcher Co-Star Hasn’t Seen Any of His Movies

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Witcher is nearly here. If you’re somehow not familiar, the show stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia, the eponymous witcher. While the other actors involved in the project are certainly professionals, none have been attached to as many blockbuster films as Cavill — which makes it all the more wild that one of his co-stars has seen exactly zero of them.

“I haven’t actually watched any of his movies,” Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, admitted during a recent interview of herself and Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer. “Sorry, Henry.”

“I know what it would be anyway; it would be his role in [Mission: Impossible – Fallout],” Allan continued, indicating that she was at least aware of what he had done previous. “Purely because I’ve heard very, very good things about it.” Allan then went on to admit that she was familiar with the film’s infamous “arm cock” scene.

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.