The Witcher Composer Releases Gorgeous Piano Version of "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher"

Sonya Belousova, one of the composers for Netflix's The Witcher, has released a lovely piano version of the hit song "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" from the streaming series' soundtrack. Belousova co-wrote the track with fellow composer Giona Ostinelli, though it would appear that this piano arrangement is by the former and not the latter. The composer debuted the track during an in-studio concert, and it is now available to stream or download on a variety of platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

The original song, with vocals from Jaskier actor Joey Batey, was an immediate hit upon the series' release late last year, and a number of remixes and the like have been shared since. It's not hard to imagine that the popularity of the one song actually drove Netflix to release a soundtrack a lot faster than it might have initially. While the solo piano arrangement will never directly stand against the one with Batey's vocals, it is still quite good.

My EXCLUSIVE SOLO PIANO ARRANGEMENT of my @billboard No. 1 hit song #TossACoinToYourWitcher is OUT NOW. I debuted the track yesterday during my in-studio solo piano concert (have you watched it yet?!), and now it’s available on ALL PLATFORMS. Turn your volume up and ENJOY!!! pic.twitter.com/2PCkje2UDZ — Sonya Belousova (@SonyaBelousova) May 22, 2020

Solo piano arrangement of the hit song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” from @witchernetflix by composers @SonyaBelousova and Giona Ostinelli is out today! Listen here: https://t.co/mWiCIO0h55 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/w3pZBaDc4t — Sony Music Soundtracks (@SonySoundtracks) May 22, 2020

Here's how Netflix describes the series if you're somehow not familiar:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. A second season is in the works, but it has paused filming due to coronavirus concerns. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? What do you think of this "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" piano version? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.