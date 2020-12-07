The Witcher Series Reportedly Casts Actor From The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

✖

The second season of Netflix’s The Witcher is currently in production and the team behind the series has now brought aboard a voice talent that some fans may recognize from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Despite being previously attached to the property as a whole though, it sounds as though this actor in question won’t be reprising their past role and instead might be playing an entirely new character altogether.

According to Redanian Intelligence, Alastair Parker is reportedly the latest actor that has joined the ever-expanding cast of The Witcher and while his face might be most familiar for his roles in shows like Doctor Who, fans may know his voice better as Cleaver the dwarf from the third installment in the video game franchise. That said, Parker reportedly isn’t playing the role of Cleaver again in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. Instead, his part still hasn’t been identified, though Parker’s physical appearance does line up with a role that Netflix put out a call for earlier this year for the character of “David” which seems to line up with The Witcher franchise character Dijkstra.

The interesting nugget regarding Parker’s addition to Season 2 of The Witcher is that he’s not the sole actor who has previously played a part in the video game series. Other actors such as MyAnna Buring and Lu Corfield have also joined the cast of The Witcher, with both previously playing characters that appeared in Wild Hunt’s two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Unlike Parker, however, Buring and Corfield have reportedly had their roles in Season 2 disclosed with the former playing Tissaia and the latter being Marites.

While additional casting details of the second season of The Witcher have emerged in recent months, we still don’t have an exact idea of when the latest episodes are set to appear on Netflix. For now, Season 2 is still in the filming process which kicked off earlier this summer. Since that time, new images of Henry Cavill’s Geralt, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, and Freya Allan’s Ciri have been unveiled.

Even though there’s still a lot left to learn, we do know a few important details about what to expect for The Witcher Season 2. For starters, its arrival on the streaming service is expected to occur at some point in 2021, although a release in the early portion of the year seems unlikely. In addition, and similar to the first season, eight episodes are said to be present in the new season, meaning there will be just as much for fans to sink their teeth into once it drops. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Netflix adaptation right here.

So what do you think? Does the news of Parker joining the cast of The Witcher excite you that much more for the second season? Let us know down in the comments below or hit me up over on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.