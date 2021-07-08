The Witcher: Netflix Reveals New WitcherCon Teaser Featuring Henry Cavill

Netflix and CD Projekt Red are seriously gearing up for the first WitcherCon virtual event tomorrow. Ahead of the event itself, a new teaser featuring Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, hyping up WitcherCon. While it is known that WitcherCon will not feature anything about a new The Witcher video game from CD Projekt Red, it is expected to be heavy on announcements from Netflix in terms of information about the upcoming The Witcher Season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

You can check out the new teaser for yourself below:

The first ever #WitcherCon is tomorrow! When the White Wolf calls, will you answer? Join us at the following link tomorrow beginning worldwide at 1pm ET: https://t.co/gPySwf7Fcj pic.twitter.com/7HWeLQvhJc — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 8, 2021

Here's the full panel schedule for WitcherCon, straight from Netflix, in case you missed it:

The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny Panel Guests: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion Destinies collide when the cast and showrunner of Netflix's The Witcher draw cards from an enigmatic deck of fan questions that will determine the path of the panel and the immediate fate of the guests. But these are no ordinary cards - prepare for surprise reveals, backstage insights, and a dash of chaos as our panelists take us through their journey of filming Season 2.

CD PROJEKT RED’s Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games For over 13 years, the Witcher series of games has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide. Now, the developers behind the games discuss how they brought their immersive stories to life — before revisiting old memories, uncovering forgotten artifacts, and reminiscing about their favorite moments from the franchise.

Geralt of T-Rivia Panel Guests: Błażej Augustynek, Philipp Weber, Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich It’s a meeting of the Witcher masterminds as key creators of the Witcher games and The Witcher Netflix series team up to test their knowledge of the wider Witcher universe. In this pub quiz-style game, behind-the-scenes tidbits and spoilery sneak peeks are prized just as much as the correct answers.

CD PROJEKT RED’s The Witcher: Beyond Video Games Panel Guests: Rafał Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor, Łukasz Woźniak From detective noir to dark horror — all the way to the Old World and beyond, prepare to experience The Witcher’s expanded universe with the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board game inspired by the franchise!

Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz To close out WitcherCon, fans will hear from Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, who will sit down with moderator Josh Horowitz (MTV & Comedy Central host) for an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe. The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store…



WitcherCon is set to first air on July 9th at 1PM ET/10AM PT on both YouTube and Twitch. Notably, WitcherCon will have two separate streams with each featuring exclusive content. It will air for a second time on Twitch and YouTube at 9PM ET/6PM PT on July 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of WitcherCon right here.

What do you think will be revealed at this first WitcherCon? Are you excited to learn more about The Witcher Season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!