Classic Wolfenstein Game May Be Returning Soon

The Wolfenstein series hasn’t seen a new entry since 2019’s two entries – Wolfenstein: Youngblood and the VR experiment, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. Those spinoff entries weren’t received particularly well, leaving gamers wishing for a return to the main series. A new Wolfenstein game hasn’t been confirmed, despite rumors. But the series remains popular, with fans hungry for more. For many, that means a return to the classics. But replaying the 2009 Wolfenstein isn’t easy, given that the game was delisted from all online platforms in 2014. Now, new intel suggests the game might just be getting ready for a comeback.

Released back in 2009, Wolfenstein received decent critical reviews and a highly positive fan reception. But just a few years after its release, Wolfenstein was delisted due to a rights dispute between Bethesda and Activision. However, both companies have since come under one roof at Microsoft. This alone could suggest the return of the OG Wolfenstein, but that’s not the only evidence we have. Recently, eagle-eyed gamers noticed that Wolfenstein has been getting some updates to its Steam build, despite still being unavailable for purchase.

Image courtesy of id software and activision

Redditor @Follows-Jesus gathered the facts about what could be going on with Wolfenstein behind the scenes. And honestly, it’s a pretty compelling case that likely suggests the 2009 Wolfenstein could be available on Steam again soon, or that something else related to the game could be afoot.

Here’s what we know. According to Steam DB, the last recorded update for the Wolfenstein game files was June 25th, 2025. Given that the game was delisted in 2014, this recent update certainly suggests that the folks at Xbox are doing something with the old Wolfenstein files. It isn’t even the first 2025 update listed for the game, with some other changes related to a potential beta test listed for January 2025, and several smaller modifications taking place throughout the last few years.

When digging into the details of recent updates, we get a clearer hint at what might be going on. Changes in the last few years were pretty minor, but the two most recent updates in 2025 have a longer list of changes. The January 2025 update looks related to adding a beta branch of some kind. Meanwhile, the June 25th update was largely related to testing for the Steam Deck. Given that the Steam Deck didn’t exist the last time Wolfenstein was available on the platform, it’s possible the developers are working to ensure the game runs well on the handheld before announcing any sort of big return.

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

This is not a guarantee that Wolfenstein is being prepared to re-launch on Steam. It could mean the team is looking into the game for some other reason, such as a remaster or simply running tests for some other reason. But it does look likely that some kind of news related to the 2009 Wolfenstein could be headed our way soon. Whether that’s simply re-launching the old game after over a decade of delisting, a remaster, or something else remains to be seen. Until the developers confirm any plans related to Wolfenstein, this is just speculation that could amount to nothing at all.

However, as the original Reddit poster points out, ZeniMax and id Software’s annual QuakeCon is slated for August 7th. This event often includes some big announcements from the developers, and it would be an excellent time to reveal something Wolfenstein related. So, gamers may want to keep their eyes out for announcements later this week, particularly if they’re big fans of the classic Wolfenstein.

