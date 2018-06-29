Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch Available Now, New Launch Trailer

Though it obviously won’t look like the high-end PC footage some experience, the Nintendo Switch version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is definitely impressive on its own right. When Nintendo first announced a few of their bigger ports coming to the hybrid console, many were hesitant to get excited in a world of 1080p and 4K. Still, the Big N continued to impress with their stunning Skyrim and DOOM ports, and now it’s time to experience the magic once more with Bethesda‘s latest title to make the jump: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

“It’s time to join the resistance, take down Nazis, and take back America,” boasts Bethesda. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is live and available to play for Nintendo Switch!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As renowned hero, BJ Blazkowicz, your mission is to save America from the growing threat of Nazi forces that have spread across your homeland. The stakes may be high, but you’re up for the fight. With powerful weapons, a trusty hatchet, and unique abilities, you’re going to enjoy eliminating Nazis in all sorts of fun ways on Nintendo Switch, whether on-the-go or at home.”

For even more about the game:

The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

The People: Rally the Resistance

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns and Future Tech

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way

Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.