Wolfenstein: Youngblood Gameplay Trailer Shows Wolves on the Hunt

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is just a few months away now with the game scheduled to release on July 28th, and a new trailer that’s now been released gives fans a better look at the protagonists and the carnage they’ll unleash. Previous trailers have focused on the story, but this newest one is all about action and enemies Jess and Soph Blazkowicz will face in the search for their father. It’s admittedly a short trailer compared to what we’ve gotten in the past and shows scenes we’ve seen in longer versions, but it’s got enough action to hold people over until the game’s release.

Jess and Soph are the two characters players will control in this game instead of taking on the role of B.J. Blazkowicz as we’ve seen in past Wolfenstein titles. These twins are born to kill Nazis, according to the trailer, and it looks like they’re going to have to do a lot of that to find their father.

“Welcome to the 1980s. BJ Blazkowicz is missing. His last-known whereabouts: Nazi-occupied Paris,” a description which accompanied the trailer said. “The only ones who can find him are his twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz—and no Nazi scum are gonna stand in their way.”

Wolfenstein: Youngblood had its release date revealed several months ago when Bethesda dropped a longer trailer for the game to set up its story. Since then, developer MachineGames has talked about ways the game will change other than just playing as new characters. One of those changes includes a new system for picking up ammo, one that’ll satisfy players who were frustrated with previous pick-up systems. Occasional updates on Twitter from the Wolfenstein team have brought new info about the game and its characters such as Abby Super Spesh Walker.

The daughter of Grace Walker and Super Spesh, Abby is a close friend of the twins and a techno whiz kid who provides critical mission intel. pic.twitter.com/LCpadjuT2N — Wolfenstein (@wolfenstein) May 21, 2019

There’s also an interesting feature that’s coming with one edition of the game which is seen at the end of the trailer: The Buddy Pass. This pass means that one person can purchase the Deluxe Edition and have another of their friends play with them in the co-op game without purchasing the full product. We’ve seen this before with A Way Out, though that Friends Pass was free and meant you could play A Way Out with as many people as you wanted so long as one person owned the game.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is scheduled to release on July 26th.