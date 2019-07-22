Wolfenstein: Youngblood Releasing Early on PC

Wolfesntein fans will be treated to a new experience later this week when the next game in the series drops. While Wolfenstein: Youngblood isn’t a numbered entry in the franchise, it does feature the twin daughters of BJ Blazkowicz as they search for their missing father while killing every Nazi in their path. The upcoming title is set to arrive at the end of the week across all major platforms, but according to Bethesda, it appears that Youngblood will be dropping on PC a day earlier than when it is due out on consoles.

Bethesda recently sent out a tweet to get fans excited for the release of Wolfenstein: Youngblood on July 26th. However, the tweet in question only mentioned the consoles that the game will be coming to on that day. Naturally, this led to some fans questioning when the title would be launching on PC, as it was previously thought to be arriving across all platforms on Friday. Bethesda then responded by saying that Youngblood will be coming out on PC on July 25th, a day earlier than consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you don’t know what to expect when Wolfenstein: Youngblood arrives, here’s more:

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazckowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.

“Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance. Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.”

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is set to launch on July 25th for PC, with the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions arriving the next day. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be playing Wolfenstein: Youngblood on PC now that it is arriving a day earlier than expected, or will you be picking it up on one of the consoles? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!