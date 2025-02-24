James Gunn Confirms Talks With NetherRealm, Rocksteady on New DC Games

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed talks with Rocksteady and NetherRealm on brand new DC video games. The world of gaming is one filled with potential for big franchises like DC and Marvel. It’s become a cliche, but it is the medium that allowed Warner Bros. to market the Batman Arkham games with the tagline “Be the Batman”. On top of obviously being a lot of fun to play, they allow for new stories for these kinds of characters and ones that really engage the players. Batman Arkham really ushered in a brand new era for superhero gaming and paved the way for games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Wonder Woman game is in the works and we’re still waiting for some other great DC characters to really get the superhero treatment. The Flash reportedly had a game canceled after the dismal performance of the character’s recent live-action film, but hopefully, the speedster will get another chance down the road. As always, Warner Bros. also seems to be investing in Batman as a new game is reportedly in the works at Rocksteady, though details are scarce on the project and likely will be for a number of years. However, a big piece of James Gunn’s DC efforts revolves around a cohesive universe across film, TV, and gaming, which hasn’t really been done before.

New DC Universe Video Games in the Works; James Gunn Has Met With Rocksteady and NetherRealm

injustice 2

James Gunn hasn’t really offered any specifics on what this could look like yet, though it may mean more games that continue the story from the movies or run parallel rather than retell them like a movie tie-in game. However, it sounds like things are actually in motion now. James Gunn and Peter Safran spoke to press at a recent DC Studios event that ComicBook attended and shed some light on how things work in the gaming sector. The two confirmed that they’ve met with Injustice developer NetherRealm and Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady about future DC projects and how they consult on these different games.

“We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette who runs that division,” said Safran. “It’s really the first time its ever been this way at Warner Bros. James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB whether it’s NetherRealm or Rocksteady. We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we’re interested in and that they’re interested in.”

“We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages,” said Gunn. “We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we’ll say ‘Well, you maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character.’”

As for when we’ll actually begin to see what the video games in the DCU look like, Gunn confirmed that it will be a “couple years” from now. He didn’t suggest or tease what that may be, but hopefully, it will be a Superman game since the character hasn’t been in his own video game in nearly 20 years. It would be great to see Superman in his own video game that bridges the gap between James Gunn’s first film and a potential Superman 2 in the late 2020s. Perhaps that’s a bit too optimistic, but it does seem like something James Gunn would want to do since he’s an avid gamer and clearly cares a lot about the beloved character. As for which studio would make it, it’s anyone’s guess.

Either way, it’s great to hear how actively involved Safran and Gunn are. Hopefully, it will lead to better, more consistent DC games. After the Arkham series, DC has been in a rough state. Fans have been waiting for Injustice 3 for almost a decade and both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League were quite rough. We already know more Batman games are in the works, but it would be great to see other DC heroes get some great games.

What DC games do you want to see? Let me know in the comments below!