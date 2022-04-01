Today’s Wordle: April 1st’s Answer Provides Players With Some Relief

Wordle players might finally catch a break, with a string of tough puzzles this week coming to an end with today’s puzzle. Wordle players have spent their week navigating a series of potential streakbreakers, which ranged from uncommon words like EPOXY to puzzles that could go in a number of directions even after placing four letters correctly. However, today’s Wordle provided player with a no-frills puzzle, with no hidden traps or tricks in store. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Honestly, this one should be pretty easy, as it’s made up entirely of common letters. The trickiest part may be figuring out the second letter, as there are four other words that have the same opening letter and ending three letters. Assuming players can eliminate one or more of those choices while figuring out today’s puzzle, they should have an easy path to victory.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 285 is…SNOUT.

As a sidenote, it appears that some players who got the alternative answer to Wordle 283 might be a day behind on Wordle answers. If you had HARRY as your answer a few days ago, be sure to check out yesterday’s answer instead.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in six tries!