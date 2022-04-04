Today’s Wordle Trips Some Players Up

Another day, another Wordle struggle. Wordle has pulled together a series of hard puzzles together with relatively little fatigue. Given that “Wordle 289 X” has trended across Twitter this morning, it seems that today’s puzzle is proving to be equally problematic for at least a portion of the Wordle-playing public. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Well, this Wordle features an extremely common three letter opening sequence, which is both helpful and a hindrance. While players should be able to get those first few letters quickly, they’ll be left with a plethora of choices for the remaining letters. One of those final letters is an exceptionally uncommon one, which may make things even tougher for some players. There are also two other words that share common letter placement with four of the correct answer’s letters, which means that players might end up guessing between a few choices.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 289 is…SHAWL.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!