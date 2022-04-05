Today’s Wordle Gets Tricky

Wordle continues its march towards its 300th puzzle, but many players could see their streak come to an end today. Wordle has been on a tear lately, with the daily puzzles tripping up a portion of its playerbase every day. That seems to be continuing today, as “Wordle 290 X” has trended across Twitter this morning, although the number of actual failures seems to be a little less than usual. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? This Wordle combines two puzzle aspects that tend to be a problem for players. Not only is the solution an uncommon word for those outside of the medical field, it also has a duplicate letter. There are also a handful of other words that contain the same last four letters as the answer, which could trip some players up if they’re running out of guesses.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 290 is…NATAL.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!