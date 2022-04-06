Today’s Wordle Presents a New Challenge for Players

The daily Wordle continues to confound and confuse, as players try to keep their streak going during an ongoing gauntlet of tough puzzles. Wordle is just over a week away from its 300th puzzle, and the New York Times seems bound and determined to make the next few puzzles tough on players. “Wordle 291 X” is trending this morning on Twitter, which indicates that a few folks are struggling with today’s puzzle. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Similarly to yesterday’s puzzle, today’s Wordle features a duplicate letter. When a word has two or more of the same letter, we’ve seen a general trend of more players failing to guess the puzzle. While today’s answer isn’t as uncommon as yesterday’s puzzle, folks may get caught up by the unusual way the letter ends. On the plus side, there’s only one word that shares 4 letter placements with the correct answer, so this should be solvable for most players.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 291 is…COMMA.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in six tries!