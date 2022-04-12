Today’s Wordle Brings a New Challenge to Players

Today’s Wordle presents players with a uniquely tricky puzzle. “Wordle 297 X” is trending this morning on Twitter, which indicates that players are having some issues with today’s Wordle puzzle. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Today’s Wordle puzzle is tricky because it mostly contains common letters with multiple possible combinations. It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out at least three of the letters, but getting them in the right slot could be a lot harder. There’s also at least one word that has four of the same letter placements as the correct letter, which makes things even trickier.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 297 is…ROYAL. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!