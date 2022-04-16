Today’s Wordle #301 Is Tough but Solvable

Wordle is back with another tricky puzzle that will test players. Wordle is just over two months away from its 1-year anniversary, but today’s puzzle shows that it still has plenty of tricks up its sleeves. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? While Wordle doesn’t contain the dreaded common word beginning/ending issue that’s responsible for many broken streaks, it does use the same letter twice. That has often proved to be a hiccup for some players, although the lack of a “Wordle 301 X” trending on Twitter indicates that it’s not hurting too many players. There’s at least one other word that has the same first three letters and final letter as well, so hopefully you can guess the other four letters in four tries or less.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 301 is…CHEEK. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!