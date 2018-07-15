Antoine Griezmann Trolls Croatia During World Cup Final With Fortnite Celebration

At the moment of writing this, the World Cup final is winding down, and looks poised to finish 4-2. As you can probably tell from the scoreline — the game has had its fair share of thrills (plus controversy) — and it even has had a little bit of Fortnite.

French star forward Antoine Griezmann, who plays club ball with Atletico Madrid, at one point converted a penalty kick to give France a 2-1 lead in the game, and to celebrate his goal, he broke out his signature “Take the L” Fortnite dance.

Calm, cool and collected from Griezmann! 😎 The Frenchman slots home the penalty to put France back up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/13AAg5GI34 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

As you can see, the Frenchmen has mastered the old Fortnite celebration, thanks to him constantly whipping it out over the course of this past season. It’s a bold celebration to whip out on the world’s biggest stage, and one Epic Games should write him a check for. That’s about the best piece of marketing you can get.

For those that don’t know: “Take the L” is widely considered the dance of Fortnite trolls, and is often used by the trolliest of players after they kill someone. More specifically, it’s used over the dead player’s body as a way to add insult to injury. Some people love to use it. More don’t like to see it. And everyone hates when they are the victim of it.

But I bet Croatian fans now hate the emote/dance most of all.

The emote isn’t as popular as it used to be, and kind of makes me wonder if Griezmann even plays the game anymore, or just has adopted it at his own. Who knows. But no matter the case, step your Fortnite game up Griezy. And try not to dive the next final you’re in, okay?

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. If you see Griez online, make sure to kill him and hit him with that “Take the L.” Do it for Croatia.

Note: by the time I finished writing this the game wrapped up and ended 4-2. Congratulations France! Try not to party too hard on Fortnite tonight.