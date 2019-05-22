World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is Back

The legendary MMORPG World of Warcraft turns 15 this year, and Blizzard is celebrating with a Collector’s Edition that includes a treasure trove of items. Inside you’ll find a 10-inch Ragnaros statue, Onyxia pin, Map of Azeroth mouse pad, fine art prints, 30 days of game time, and more.

At the time of writing the World Of Warcraft: 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is available on Amazon for $99.99 with shipping slated for October 8th. This has sold out in a heartbeat every time that it has been made available, so jump on this opportunity while you can. It won’t last long. If you miss it, you can sign up for stock notifications on Amazon or give up entirely and head on over to eBay.

The WoW 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The official description reads:

“Celebrate your part in the online community that changed the course of gaming history. This limited-edition collector’s set contains a trove of collectible items to commemorate World of Warcraft’s 15th Anniversary. Ragnaros Statue Behold Ragnaros, he who was ancient when this world was young! Bow, mortals, before this 10+ inch immortalization of the Firelord himself. Onyxia Pin Add to your pin collection and adorn your home with the head of Onyxia, Broodmother of the Black Dragonflight. Map of Azeroth Mouse Pad Gaze upon the realms your character has explored these past 15 years while you prepare for the next adventure. Fine Art Prints Reach into Azeroth’s vivid past with this selection of frameable fine art prints. 30 Days of Game Time Return to Azeroth with 30 days of game time to aid you on your next adventure. Alabaster Mounts Take to the skies with these sculpted beasts: Alabaster Stormtalon For Alliance characters Alabaster Thunderwing For Horde characters These mounts are not available in World of Warcraft Classic.”

