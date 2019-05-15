World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Cinematic Released

Blizzard Entertainment released a new cinematic for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth on Wednesday. The video shows a sometimes tense conversation between Thrall and Varok Saurfang as the latter tries to convince the former Horde leader to return and assist in taking on Sylvannas. It’s just over four minutes of discussions for World of Warcraft players and a chance to see Thrall back in action again during a brief fight.

Regardless of which game it’s promoting, Blizzard is known for the quality of its cinematics, and the latest video lives up to the rest of the works for Overwatch and other franchises. Accompanying the cinematic is a brief summary of the video for those who haven’t been keeping up with Battle for Azeroth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Varok Saurfang realizes that that if he is to secure a future for the Horde, he must reach out to the one who led it in the past,” the trailer’s description reads.

Battle for Azeroth, for those less familiar with it, is the latest expansion for World of Warcraft that’s been available for a while now. It’s got new races, regions to explore, and many more features, all of which are detailed here through Blizzard’s shop.

The cinematic wasn’t for World of Warcraft Classic like one might’ve expected when hearing that Blizzard had dropped a new video for its expansive World of Warcraft franchise. News on that game was released on Tuesday when Blizzard finally announced a release date for the classic version of the game and shared information on its first beta test. That test is actually taking place on Wednesday, but even if you don’t get into it then, you’ll have the chance to test the game from now until July.

“To fill our pool of beta and stress test participants, we’ll be choosing dedicated players who meet select criteria from both the WoW Classic beta opt-in and the standard Warcraft beta opt-in,” Blizzard said. “Participants will also need to have an active subscription or active game time on their Battle.net Account.”

The tests will run up until the month the game is fully released on August 27th.

