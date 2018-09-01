World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Quest Is a Huge Spyro Nod

Now that World of Warcraft’s Battle for Azeroth is now available, fans of the MMORPG from Blizzard have been reaching those level caps and enjoying the grind that comes with the World Quest. Once achieved, there are so many different quests available every single day but apparently there’s one that’s pretty darn special for fans of Spyro the Dragon.

When one player took to the World Quests in-game recently, they noticed a particular relation between one quest for the Tortollan faction reward that was a clear nod to Spyro: A Hero’s Tail.

Now keep in mind, this is nothing new. For anybody that’s familiar with the game at all, it’s widely known that Blizzard loves to drop in those easter eggs and pop culture references. Taking to the beach, this particular quest in the newest expansion is a clear homage to the game, with A Hero’s Tail original footage at the top of the article.

As for the game itself,

Battle for Azeroth is officially the fastest-selling expansion of all time, surpassing an impressive 3.4 million units sold in just one day! According to Blizzard, “Heroes everywhere turned out in force, and Blizzard Entertainment today announced that as of Battle for Azeroth’s first full day of launch on August 14, more than 3.4 million units of the latest World of Warcraft expansion had sold through worldwide – setting a new day-one s record for the franchise and making it one of the fastest-selling PC games of all-time.”

Incredible and definitely well-deserved. Though our review is still in progress I can say (as a Horde player) that I instantly fell in love with the new allied races and the different zones. Easily one of my favourite expansions to date, it’s the perfect one for returning fans – and an absolute treasure for newcomers!

“Battle for Azeroth is a definitive chapter in the Horde and Alliance conflict at the heart of Warcraft, and it’s been thrilling to see players representing their factions in record numbers and embarking on their war campaigns—not to mention joining in ourselves,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and Co-Founder of Blizzard Entertainment. “But the launch is just the beginning of this conflict. More epic content is coming to World of Warcraft in the weeks ahead, and we can’t wait for players to experience the full story as it unfolds over the course of the expansion.”

