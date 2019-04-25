World of Warcraft Classic is Currently Being Alpha Tested Internally

Blizzard Entertainment will be releasing the highly-anticipated World of Warcraft Classic later this year, giving older players an opportunity to revisit the past, while also giving newcomers a way to see what things were like in the early days of WoW. That said, the developers have begun releasing a few details about what is going on behind the scenes, including their PvP content plans for when the game launches. While we don’t know exactly when the title will be arriving, however, thanks to a recent post on the Blizzard forums, we do know that they are internally alpha testing the project.

In said post, community manager Bornakk posted a small update to let players in on what’s happening with World of Warcraft Classic. “We recently began a phase of internal employee alpha testing,” they said. “The new build data that many of you have been discussing over the last few days is simply part of this process. Phases like this allow us to test out the game content along with other functionality that will be used in the live game.”

Unfortunately, that was about all Bornakk had to offer. “Aside from that, we don’t have any announcements to make at this time,” they said. “I know all of you are very excited about this game and we thank you for your patience as we continue to develop it. More information will be coming soon!”

Sure, this is definitely not the news that fans are hoping to see, but it does mean that the process is moving along for World of Warcraft Classic. Here’s to hoping that something along the lines of a release date comes to light in the near future.

World of Warcraft Classic is currently in development for PC and is set to arrive at some point this year. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you hoping that World of Warcraft Classic arrives within the next few months, or do you believe it won’t be coming until later in the year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

