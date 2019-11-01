World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Officially Announced at BlizzCon

Today, during BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard announced a brand-new World of Warcraft expansion for PC, dubbed World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which will arrive sometime in 2020 and bring players to the Shadowlands, a realm the series has never gone to before. And as previous leaks said it would, Blizzard is bringing back The Lich King for the the series’ eighth expansion, and its first since August 2018.

“The veil between life and death is no more,” reads an official pitch of the expansion. “Discover what lies beyond the world you know in the next chapter of the World of Warcraft saga–Shadowlands: Coming 2020. In it, you will be able to explore the realm of the dead, pledge yourself to a covenant and shape your destiny, take on the boundless challenge of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and journey through a new leveling experience.”

As you may know, the game’s most recent expansion, Battle for Azeroth, didn’t resonate with the game’s hardcore base as much as previous expansions. In other words, it’s not very surprising to see the new expansion going back to the well it is. In fact, Battle for Azeroth reviewed considerably lower than all other expansions other than Mists of Pandaria, the only other expansion the game has had that didn’t resonate and review very well. In other words, there’s a lot of pressure for this expansion to deliver, just like there was for Warlords of Draenor to hit after Mists of Pandaria.

World of Warcraft’s new expansion is set to release sometime in 2020 via the PC.That said, Blizzard has already made it available for pre-order. For those that don’t know: a World of Warcraft subscription costs $15 for one month or, if you want, you can buy up to six months of subscriptions for $13 a month. In other words, you save $24 a year.

