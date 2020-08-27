World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Release Date Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment today revealed that the upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, will officially release on October 27th. The reveal comes as part of today's Gamescom: Opening Night Live, which was known to have the first look at the new Afterlives animated series. And it did! But the release date itself was a bit unexpected, and it's coming out October 27th.

"Beyond Azeroth’s shattered sky, a realm of infinite afterlives awaits: the Shadowlands, where mortal souls go to reckon with their pasts, discover new purpose . . . or suffer an eternity of torment," the release date trailer's description reads.

The first episode of Afterlives, which is set to be four episodes total, features Uther the Lightbringer as he attempts to navigate the afterlife. Unfortunately, and in typical World of Warcraft fashion, it is not a straightforward process, and instead, Uther's demise brings about a whole change to the system. You can check out the full animated episode below, but fair warning that you'll likely need a bit of lore knowledge to get the most out of it:

Some scars never heal. Not even in Bastion. #Shadowlands pic.twitter.com/R8GjmmP2VJ — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 27, 2020

"With a single act of destruction, Sylvanas Windrunner has ripped open the way to the afterlife," the description of Blizzard Entertainment's latest expansion reads in part. "Azeroth’s staunchest defenders have been dragged into all-consuming darkness. An ancient force of death threatens to break its bonds and unravel reality."

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands officially launches on October 27th for PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the World of Warcraft franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands so far? Are you excited to play in October? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.