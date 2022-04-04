New World of Warcraft Expansion Leaks Ahead of Reveal

The next expansion for Blizzard’s long-running MMO, World of Warcraft, seems to have leaked ahead of its formal reveal. Just a couple of weeks back, Blizzard revealed that it would be revealing the latest expansion for WoW at a time in April. And while this announcement date is quickly approaching, a new leak seems to have accidentally let the cat out of the bag ahead of time, at least in regard to the expansion’s name.

In a new report from Wowhead, it was found that the official World of Warcraft website was recently updated behind the scenes by Blizzard. Following this update, the site’s source was found to contain mentions of something called Dragonflight. Specifically, this item is something that Blizzard is looking to sell in the form of Base, Heroic, and Epic expansion tiers. In addition, a new section of the WoW website that is specifically dedicated to Dragonflight was also found, although this section is currently inaccessible. Based on this leak, though, it seems incredibly likely that the next expansion for WoW will be titled World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

For now, further details on what Dragonflight might entail haven’t been given. However, as mentioned, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. Blizzard is planning to hold a stream later this month where it will formally detail the next expansion for WoW. At this time, not only will Dragonflight’s name likely be confirmed, but we should learn more about what it will actually be bringing into World of Warcraft. We also might learn about the expansion’s release date as well, although Blizzard still hasn’t committed to a launch window of any sort. Whenever these details do come about, though, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

