World Video Game Hall of Fame’s New Inductees Include Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat

Today, the newest wave of World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees were announced, meaning there’s four new classics joining the growing list of celebrated titles. More specifically, The Strong Museum has announced that Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Kart, Microsoft Solitaire, and Colossal Cave Adventure are all now cemented as all-time classics.

The four titles join: DOOM, Donkey Kong, Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto III, Halo: Combat Evolved, The Legend of Zelda, John Madden Football, Pac-Man, The Oregon Trail, Pokemon Red and Green, Pong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Invaders, The Sims, Super Mario Bros, Street Fighter II, Spacewar, Tetris, Tomb Raider, and World of Warcraft as inductees.

That’s a wrap! The inductees to #videogamehall Colossal Cave Adventure, Microsoft Solitaire, Mortal Kombat, and Super Mario Kart. pic.twitter.com/upy85fbQkL — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) May 2, 2019

“Microsoft Solitaire being inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame makes this a historic day,” said Microsoft of the announcement. “It’s incredible to think that one of the most played video games in the world got its start in 1990 as a way for Microsoft to teach users how to use a mouse. We are humbly honored to have the opportunity to work on a game that has such broad appeal, is localized into 65 languages, and played in over 200 markets around the world, including Antarctica.”

For more news, media, and information on the World Video Game Hall of Fame and The Strong Museum of Play based in Rochester, New York, be sure to check out the museum’s official website.

