Big Sports Hits Coming To Xbox Game Pass Next Month, Including A Wrestling Hit

Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb has already begun hinting at the titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass program net month, and though he promised that a “full list” would be posted tomorrow, he did indicate two big sports hits that would be coming to Microsoft‘s game service.

“Some great games being added to Xbox Game Pass library next month,” he noted. “Full list will be posted tomorrow, but here’s a sneak peek.” And as you can see from the image below, they’re some fairly big hits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first game is WWE 2K17, 2K Sports’ wrestling sim that was a big hit back in 2016. Even though some players have moved on to WWE 2K18, this provides a huge opportunity for them to get their wrasslin’ on without paying a big chunk of change. The game features a loaded roster, and more can be added via the DLC that’s available for the game, including up-and-coming NXT superstars, as well as the legendary Goldberg.

The second game is NBA 2K17, another big 2K Sports simulation that continues to dominate the hardcourt. Sure, we’ve gotten NBA 2K18 since that time, but many players are still hooked on 2K17, and this allows them to get their slam dunk on for a fraction of the price. The game features a number of modes, as well as top superstars and teams to choose from – and the online action never gets old.

As far as the other games that could be joining the program, Nelson wouldn’t say, but these could be the “big” releases for the month, and might just entice a few players to join – especially if they can’t afford the newer games.

The Xbox Game Pass program got its start last year, giving players access to a number of different games for download for the low monthly price of $9.99. Some noteworthy games have joined up with the program since its launch, including Halo 5: Guardians and Gears of War 4, with new additions coming on a monthly basis. So, yeah, there’s definitely some value here if you love Xbox games.

We’ll let you know what other games are announced soon!