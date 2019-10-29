WWE 2K20’s Bump in the Night Content is Now Live

WWE 2K20 players who have been itching to get their hands on The Fiend and 2K’s new story content will finally get their chance, as 2K’s Bump in the Night DLC is now available on all platforms. You can access the content on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC right now, which was included in the Deluxe and SmackDown! 20th Anniversary Editions of the game. If you didn’t snag it as part of those, you can still pick it up separately for $14.99, and here’s a bit of what you’ll find in the new content.

The biggest draw is a playable version of Bray Wyatt’s new character The Fiend, but you’ll also get a full horror-themed campaign featuring Finn Balor and a Swampfather version of Wyatt, which will also include horror redesigned versions of Braun Strowman, Mandy Rose, Aleister Black, and more.

You’ll also find new customizable content for your MyPlayer creation more arenas, and several themed towers, and you can find the full rundown of the new content below.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt playable character

Add the most unsettling Superstar in WWE to your WWE 2K20 roster!

New 2K Showcase

An alternate “Swampfather” version of Bray Wyatt has amassed otherworldly power, becoming an embodiment of the swamp itself. He lures Finn Bálor to his compound to recruit Finn’s Demon into his group of powered Superstars, which he calls his “Family.” Finn is forced to fight in a series of matches against members of Wyatt’s Family until finally, the power within Finn Bálor is unleashed. Exclusive commentary brings the story to life.

Story 2K Towers

2K Towers with full stories and unique versions of WWE Superstars

“The Fiend” – “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt stars in his own tower

“All Fed Up” – “Fed-Up” Sheamus is forced to take on some of his former fellow Superstars, who have all become zombies

“Nowhere to Run” – “Twisted” Nikki Cross looks to “play” with other Superstars in her own twisted game

“One of the Family” – “The Swampfather” Bray Wyatt decides to bring on one of his past recruits. Can Daniel Bryan avoid becoming one of “The Swampfather’s” thralls?

“Nowhere to Hide” – “Survivor” Mandy Rose has had enough of “Twisted” Nikki Cross and her games. She’s going to do what she can to put an end to the madness

Horror-themed WWE Superstar Characters

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

“Demon King” Finn Bálor

“The Swampfather” Bray Wyatt

FrankenStrowman

“Wicked” Aleister Black

“Unleashed Apex Predator” Randy Orton

“Fed-Up” Sheamus

More mystery characters

Arenas

Wyatt Swamp Arena

Cemetery Brawl Arena

Horror-Themed Creation

Dozens of Create-a-Superstar parts

New Create-an-Arena parts

New weapons

New moves

This is one of four planned content packs rolling out for WWE 2K20, which also include Wasteland Wanderers, SouthPaw Regional Wrestling, and Empire of Tomorrow.