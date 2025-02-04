WWE Superstars Give First Look at Long-Awaited WWE 2K25 Feature

WWE 2K25 was formally revealed just before the Royal Rumble last week. The newest entry in the annual series puts Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the forefront with the game’s Showcase mode putting the iconic wrestling family dynasty front and center. On today’s episode of UpUpDownDown, the New Day’s Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed) and Kofi Kingston join Tyler Breeze, and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to give a first look at the mode, as well as a long-awaited feature finally coming to the franchise.

Typically, the Showcase mode lets WWE fans experience legendary matches from a specific wrestler’s history. Two of the matches that are shown, but not played during this first look, include the Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria 2024 Queen of the Ring matchup, and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble. However, the match Kingston played is a “Create History” matchup between The Wild Samoans and The Dudley Boyz. Although this matchup never happened, players will still need to finish a list of objectives to actually complete the Showcase matchup.

They also give a good look at a new camera feature during entrances. This allows players to use different camera settings during wrestler entrances including third-person, spectate, and animated camera options.

One of the most requested features for the WWE 2K series is intergender matches. In previous entries, wrestlers in the men’s division could not wrestle those in the female division. In WWE 2K25, players can now have men and women face each other in a variety of different match types. During UpUpDownDown’s first look, they did an Intergender Royal Rumble. During their time, we saw the likes of WWE women’s superstars Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Jade Cargill, and WWE men’s superstars Jey Uso, Xavier Woods, and Jacob Fatu all occupy the ring at the same time.

WWE 2K25 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on March 14th. The special Bloodline and Deadman Editions will release a week early on March 7th.

The WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition essentially acts as a deluxe edition of the game. Available for $99.99, it includes the base game, Wyatt Sicks Pack, the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs, and 15,000 VC. Players that pre-order will also receive a digital version of WWE 2K24.

The WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition will be $129.99 for all available platforms. This version includes everything from the Deadman Edition, as well as the Ringside Pass, The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, the Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, and the WrestleMania 41 Pack. Like the Deadman Edition, this version also comes with a digital version of WWE 2K24.

Along with the new intergender matches and Bloodline-themed Showcase mode, a new feature called The Island makes its debut in WWE 2K25. This mode allows players to explore a WWE-themed world, complete quests, compete in live events, and gain upgrades for the created MySuperstar. Other modes like Universe, MyGM, and MyRise all return with some upgrades.