WWE 2K25: How Much Real Money Do You Need to Fully Upgrade a Created Wrestler?

The popular professional wrestling simulator WWE 2K25 is now available for all sports entertainment fans worldwide. Whether players want to relive legendary matches from one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties in history or shape their own career in the squared circle, there is something for just about everyone in the long-running series’ latest entry. One of the new modes is The Island, a new themed world that lets players create their own wrestler and compete to join the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, in the WWE.

The Island is WWE 2K25‘s interpretation of The City from NBA 2K25. Players can compete either from quest-giving NPCs or in ranked multiplayer as they walk around a themed world based on some of the most iconic WWE superstars. They’ll also create a wrestler and upgrade using its in-game VC currency. This currency can be earned by completing matches, but it can be a grind to upgrade to a competitive level, especially for players looking to play the mode’s ranked multiplayer component. It can also be bought with real money, allowing players to simply skip the grinding process.

So, How Much Real Money Does It Cost to Fully Upgrade WWE 2K25 The Island Created Wrestler?

While it is not nearly as egregious as fully upgrading a character in NBA 2K25, it’s still quite a bit of cash to reach that highest overall score. Just for some context, I created a striker with a blue-collar background. When I maxed out each of the wrestler’s stats, it would cost a bit over 160,000 VC.

Each platform’s digital storefront allows players to purchase WWE 2K25 VC at varying amounts. Here are the prices and amount of VC in each package, according to the PlayStation Store:

15,000 VC – $4.99

32,500 VC – $9.99

67,500 VC – $19.99

187,500 VC – $49.99

400,000 VC – $99.99

Since players cannot just purchase the amount of VC needed to fully kit their created wrestler, they would have to opt for the 187,500 VC package, which costs $49.99. Of course, this assumes the player plans to upgrade their wrestler right when they begin the mode. This price may depend on how much they’ve played of The Island mode.

WWE 2K25 is available now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC in a variety of editions. Check out our review which calls the game “simply fantastic, and still has room to become even better.”