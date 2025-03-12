5 Matches That Should’ve Been in WWE 2K25’s Showcase Mode

WWE 2K25‘s Showcase Mode dives into The Bloodline. The popular stable has been around for a few years now, but it’s based on the Anoa’i Family, which has produced several great wrestling stars since “High Chief” Peter Maivia debuted back in 1960. Other members of the Anoa’i Family include Roman Reigns, The Rock, Nia Jax, Rikishi, Solo Sikoa, Yokozuna, Umaga, the Wild Samoans, and JImmy and Jey Uso.

The Bloodline Showcase includes 17 matches; however, with so much history, a few great matches throughout WWE history had to be axed. Here are the five matches that would’ve been great inclusions in WWE 2K25.

The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 15, 17, or 19

The Rock and Stone Cold’s trio of WrestleMania matches are all great, so the 2K devs could take their pick. We probably go with one of the first two matchups to give The Rock a chance to change history.

Granted, Stone Cold’s match against Rikishi at No Mercy is already in Showcase Mode, so this might be a little too much of the Rattlesnake. Still, not having a Rock-Austin match feels like a missed opportunity given the history between the two all-time stars.

Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas vs. The Wild Samoans – 1983 Championship Wrestling

This match includes three members of the Anoa’i Family, which is notable enough on its own. However, this was also the match that made Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas, better known as The Soul Patrol, the first black men to hold a WWF championship.

Like The Rock vs. Steve Austin, this match is brimming with historical significance and would have been a great inclusion from the developers. Thankfully, they did get The Wild Samoans in the mode with a match against The Dudley Boyz.

6-Man Hell in a Cell – 2000 Armageddon

The 6-Man Hell in a Cell match at Armageddon in 2000 would have given the 2K developers a great way to include retro versions of Kurt Angle, Triple H, and The Undertaker.

It also includes The Rock and Rikishi, both members of the Anoa’i Family. Putting this match in the “Change History” side of The Bloodline Showcase would’ve been a fun way to rewrite the event and take the title from Angle. It also would have simply been one of the more chaotic matches to include in The Bloodline Showcase, which is enticing on its own.

The Hurricane and Rosey vs. Evolution – Monday Night Raw

WWE 2K25 did the smart thing and included Rosey as part of Three Minute Warning. However, his only tag team championship run came alongside The Hurricane. The duo won the title in a Tag Team Turmoil match at Backlash, which would require 2K to secure the rights to eight wrestlers. That might be a stretch too far.

The devs could’ve potentially included the duo’s title loss to Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch at Unforgiven in 2005, but to keep things simple, we’d go with one of their RAW matches against Evolution, giving us vintage versions of Randy Orton and Triple H. Either way, we need Rosey’s superhero gear in WWE 2K25 as a future update to the game.

Sika Anoa’i vs. Dusty Rhodes – WWF MSG 1980

We end with a match that would’ve been fun to end or begin the Showcase. We know that the tutorial match for the mode is the WrestleMania XL match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Why not weave the story together by including the 1980 match between Sika Anoa’i and Dusty Rhodes at Madison Square Garden?

It would’ve been fitting to toss in a matchup between the fathers of last year’s WrestleMania main event. We also would’ve gotten a fun throwback arena and some more great history that further shows the reach that the Anoa’i Family has had throughout the legacy of the WWE.

WWE 2K25 launches on March 14th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players.