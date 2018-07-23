‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and WWE Collide With New Rollout Series

The worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and WWE have suddenly converged with the new webseries Rollout.

The new series, which is produced by Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, stars WWE superstars Woods, Ember Moon, Tyler Breeze and NXT wrestler Brennan Williams as they play through a Dungeons & Dragons‘ campaign run by dungeon master Arthur Wright.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series is set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting, and uses the Lost Mine of Phandelver adventure found in the D&D Starter Kit. Woods plays a Tabaxi named Sasha (a possible reference to fellow WWE superstar Sasha Banks), Moon plays an Eladrin Rogue named Kaliopi, Williams plays a Dragonborn named Sirias, and Breeze plays a half-orc wizard named Turok.

Moon is an avid D&D player and has previously expressed her love of the popular tabletop game. And given how popular tabletop RPGs are right now, it makes sense that UpUpDownDown (which produces videos showing different WWE superstars playing video games) would branch out.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that we’ve seen a WWE wrestler play D&D. The Big Show appeared at Dungeons & Dragons‘ Stream of Many Eyes event, in which he played a half-giant in a special one-shot titled “Jocks Machina.”

Rollout is a lighthearted D&D show, one that makes use of giant fluffy d20s and sound effects whenever a player gets a critical roll. There’s a couple of fun variant rules, as the DM uses treasure and critical hit card decks to spice things up and add some extra rewards to popular attacks. And it’s an easy watch, as all four WWE wrestlers are extremely charismatic and the show only lasts an hour.

You can watch the first episode of Rollout up above, and follow UpUpDownDown on Twitter or YouTube for more episodes in the future.