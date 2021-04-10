WWE's Xavier Woods Reveals New G4 Host Goldenboy at UpUpDownDown Mania 2

It's WrestleMania weekend, but there's far more happening in the world of WWE than just the big two-night event. That includes UpUpDownDown Mania 2, which features a full card of exciting matchups and a Championship match between Prince Pretty (Tyler Breeze) and The Shelty Slayer (Mia Yim). Even better was the fact that we got a sweet announcement from G4 after the matchup (which saw Breeze dethroned by Mia Yim), which revealed that Goldenboy will be joining Austin Creed (aka Xavier Woods) as one of the new G4 hosts.

Goldenboy actually joined Woods on commentary throughout UpUpDownDown Mania 2, and now he'll be part of the new G4 relaunch as well. After seeing him and Woods team up on that Miz and AJ Styles hilarious No Mercy match, that has to happen again sooner than later, and we can't wait to see what's next for both stars.

I PUT THE G IN @G4TV, BAYBAY! Thrilled to announce that I'm joining G4! I'll be teaming up with some of the best minds in the business... and @Jerry_XL to create amazing esports and gaming content for your entertainment. Teenage me wouldn't believe this was real 😲 pic.twitter.com/5p2f2F4vSx — Goldenboy Joins G4! (@GoldenboyFTW) April 10, 2021

In an interview with ComicBook.com, G4's VP of Programming & Creative Strategy Brian Terwilliger talked a bit about the new project coming from their partnership and said fans would get a feel for that crossover potential between G4 and UpUpDownDown during UpUpDownDown Mania 2, and now we know what he was talking about.

"We're going to showcase some of that power and that crossover potential this Saturday, during the UpUpDownDown live stream, where they have their title defense, we have another big announcement that's being dropped in there," Terwilliger said. "I won't say too much more, but you talked about crossover and being able to bridge the worlds together. This is artists crafting our MCU. We've got this here, we've got this here, a little dotted line here, something big here. So, I can't urge you enough to tune in to UpUpDownDown, see what we have in store, and that's not the end. That's just the beginning with another significant domino dropping and then from there, you'll see what we're cooking. Another Rock pun, I'm sorry. It's inherently ingrained in me for 15 years, I can't help it."

The UpUpDownDown card was stacked, and you can find the full card and the official description below.

"On the grandest digital stage of them all, the LeftRightLeftRight Championship is on the line as the 500-plus day champion Tyler Breeze defends against Mia Yim in the main event! Also on the card, Liv Morgan seeks payback for her March Mayhem loss in a rematch with Ember Moon while Adam Cole faces a powerful opponent in Samoa Joe! AJ Styles looks to earn another win as he's challenged by The Miz, and a battle of two of UUDD's most dedicated gamers comes to fruition as Jessamyn Duke and Cesaro go head-to-head!"

Championship Match: Champion Prince Pretty vs The Shelty Slayer

Money Maker vs K.O.B.

Athena vs Daddy

Joey Headrocker vs Chugs

Duke Nukem vs Mr. OP

