X-Men Characters We Want To See Return To Marvel Vs. Capcom

When Capcom introduced Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, it indicated that it was trying to go for more of a Marvel Cinematic Universe type of cast, combined with its many Capcom heroes. So what did that mean? Essentially, no X-Men characters.

That bummed a lot of fans out, since many got into Marvel vs. Capcom playing heroes and villains like Wolverine and Magneto. The game still turned out to be good, but players were hoping for much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, they’ll be getting it soon enough. We mentioned in an earlier story that the Fox/Disney merger that took place earlier today means that the X-Men characters, along with Deadpool and the Fantastic Four, can hit the Marvel vs. Capcom circuit again – and fans immediately started buzzing over the possibilities.

Pretty much everyone can come back at one point or another, but which particular favorites are we excited to see from the X-Men universe again? Here are some prime picks we’d love to see back in the line-up. Spoiler: they’re going to take you for a ride.

Wolverine

While Black Panther is a great hack-and-slash character in his own right, there’s something to be said about Wolverine. After all, he’s been drill clawing and unleashing berserker barrages since the days of X-Men: Children of the Atom, and his combination of speed and strength make him an essential favorite for fighting fans. His return would signify all sorts of possibilities – especially if he gets the chance to mix it up with Black Panther. Hey, if Capcom introduces a second season for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, it could definitely happen.

Side note: we’d totally take X-23 as well. She’s a great part of Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

Magneto

One of the strongest – and, to some, cheapest – characters in the Marvel vs. Capcom universe, Magneto is no doubt a fan favorite, thanks to his attractive techniques and his brute strength. He can also charge up for some devastating attacks, and set up some killer combos in the process. His return would be a great one for the MVC world as well, even though some may ask for certain things to be tweaked, like his juggles.

“Now is the time for change.”

Cable

First introduced in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Cable has become an instant favorite in the cast line-up. He’s not only quick with his punches and kicks, but can also unleash a pretty mean plasma rifle, blasting opponents with a quick shot, or going all out with his super attack and firing off a blast that could easily leave a crater in a planet. We missed him in Marvel vs. Capcom 3, so, yeah, we’ll definitely take him back when we get the chance.

Gambit

Why wasn’t Gambit included in Marvel vs. Capcom 3, anyway? He’s been flinging playing cards and hitting enemies with his staff since the good ol’ days of Marvel vs. Capcom. He’s obviously due for a comeback, using his kinetic energy to charge up pretty much everything – even opponents – all for the sake of getting a win. Plus, with Channing Tatum’s Gambit movie about to start filming (maybe?), he’d be a relevant character for fighting action.

Rogue

Let’s talk about the power of Rogue for a minute. She’s got an excellent technique that she used in X-Men vs. Street Fighter and the Marvel vs. Capcom games where she kissed her opponent and took away some of their powers as a result. That made her unpredictable in battle – and something we’ve been missing since Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Needless to say, she’s due for another fight or two – not to mention using her power absorption to leave her opponents laying.

Sentinel

It’s all about that mango Sentinel! Although this character is a bit on the large side, he’s surprisingly one of the most nimble characters available within the game, as you can use his range, projectiles and grab attacks to really put the hurt on someone. Not to mention his flight ability, which makes him an incredible danger from above. Here’s hoping that the Sentinel comes back for more…even if he makes us think of the New York Knicks. (We included the Mahvel Baybee! video below, in case you need a refresher.)

Cyclops

Cyclops gets the nod because he’s a well-balanced character overall. His close strikes are really something, and, with the help of his visor, he can really hit opponents from a distance as well. Not to mention that his super is completely badass, and can even hold its own against a fireball strike from Akuma. Now that is impressive.

Storm

Nothing beats raising a weather ruckus with this superior X-Men character, and though we haven’t seen her in action for a while, Storm’s comeback would be welcome in this crossover universe. She can easily conjure up a number of effective attacks to send opponents flying, all without breaking a sweat.

Red Omega

There’s a pretty good reason we’re giving Omega Red the nod — range. His extendable limbs make him a dangerous threat both on the ground or in the air, as he can easily reach out and snag someone, or hit them with a couple of hits, preparing for his next move. Plus, he can totally whip his limbs around and create a neat temporary juggle — something we could use against certain characters in Infinite.

Silver Samurai

The final choice was a tough one, if only because we enjoyed what Psylocke had to offer. But we eventually settled on Silver Samurai for two reasons. Number one, his sword strikes are absolutely devastating; and number two, his shuriken throws make for good multi-hit combos, especially if he follows up with a strike after. Plus, man, is he huge.