X-Men: Mutant Insurrection Announced by Fantasy Flight Games

Fantasy Flight Games will be releasing their first-ever X-Men tabletop game. Last night, Fantasy Flight Games, the maker of popular board games like Star Wars: Legion, Marvel Champions, and Mansions of Madness, announced X-Men: Mutant Insurrection, a new 1-6 player cooperative game built around team-building and dice rolls. Players will complete missions to recruit new mutants, save innocents and lock up criminals, while building to an intense showdown with some of the X-Men's greatest villains. Each mutant (represented by a standee and a card) has their own dice pool and special ability, and players need to complete certain rolls in order to complete their missions. The game contains a mix of popular mutants like Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, and Storm and more recent additions like Armor and X-23. The base game will come with 8 unique scenarios, with battles against Dark Phoenix, Magneto, and the Hellfire Club teased.

While we haven't seen any new gameplay of X-Men: Mutant Insurrection, the game looks to draw inspiration from Elder Sign, a dice-rolling game set in Fantasy Flight's Arkham Horror universe. In that game, players try to complete tasks by rolling dice from their dice pool and committing them to a specific task - a successful task earns rewards, while a failed task earns penalties. While there are no mutant masterminds to battle in Elder Sign, that game also has a "final boss" that players slowly build towards defeating.

X-Men: Mutant Insurrection is the second Marvel game released by Fantasy Flight Games, following last year's Marvel Champions, a co-op Living Card Game that involves building a deck centered around a single hero. While Marvel Champions has yet to feature any X-Men, today's announcement almost certainly means that more X-Men will be popping up in other Fantasy Flight Games soon. Fantasy Flight Games' sister studio Atomic Mass Games also announced that they'll be releasing X-Men miniatures for their popular Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures game.

X-Men: Mutant Insurrection will be released in Q1 of 2021 and will have a retail price of $54.95.

