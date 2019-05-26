Xbox 360 Gamerpics Ranked from Best to Worst Is Quite the Throwback

Ranking characters and other parts of games by tiers to decide who is best and worst has always been a thing in video games, but the trend has experienced a recent resurgence. Sometimes serious and sometimes for fun, people have been using resources like TierMaker to categorize every part of a game you can think of. The Xbox UK Twitter account has hopped on this trend as well, but it ranked something you probably haven’t thought of in a long time: Xbox 360 Gamerpics.

Before Xbox users had the capabilities of the Xbox One to work with that includes all its many profile picture options and avatar customizations, there was a pre-loaded collection of Gamerpics to choose from. You might not be able to recall many of them off the top of your head, but seeing them will likely bring back a wave of memories from the Xbox 360 days when you fired up games like Halo 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Default 360 Gamerpics: The Definitive Tier List. pic.twitter.com/iZR2LG7M3M — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) May 24, 2019

The close-up picture of a dog, a monkey with a red background, a hatted kid blowing a bubble, a scowling pirate with a gold tooth, and a big yellow smiley face on a purple background are just a few of the ones you probably saw often when looking through your Xbox 360 friends list. Not all of these and other Gamerpics are equal though, at least not according to the rankings from the Xbox UK account. The close-up image of the dog is the only one that’s deserving of the God Tier privilege while two icons find themselves way, way at the bottom in the “Worse Than Trash” category.

Some people apparently had their icons set to some of these low-tier pics, judging from the responses. Various users responded to say that the chart was on the money while others said their favorites deserved better.

monkey on red background, god tier? pic.twitter.com/meJBg6MUkH — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) May 24, 2019

This kind of content comes pretty frequently from Xbox accounts like the Xbox UK feed and the Xbox Game Pass account, so you’d be wise to follow them if you want to see more like this.