Surprise Xbox 360 Update Released Years Later

It’s been almost 20 years since the Xbox 360 was released. A lot has happened since then, including the arrivals of the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. However, neither of those platforms have been nearly as successful, and it seems a lot of people still regularly use their system from two generations ago. Those users recently got a nice surprise, as Microsoft has released a system update for the console. The update has made some improvements to the dashboard, following changes made after the Xbox 360 store’s closure last year. The result is much cleaner!

When the Xbox 360 store was closed, it no longer made sense to feature anything related to the store on the dashboard, which is why there was a change made in the first place. However, fans weren’t thrilled with some of the changes, specifically with how game art appeared. For some reason, the previous dashboard update caused the art to look stretched out. That’s now been resolved, and the other big change is that users can now see a pair of advertisements for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. An image of the new dashboard can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Following the update, users on the Xbox 360 subreddit shared a lot of praise for the fix. Considering how many users probably moved on to more recent platforms a long time ago, this was unexpected to say the least. That said, it does show a certain level of dedication to the system’s once large audience. Microsoft does seem well aware of the love that a lot of people still have for the system though, based on the amount of merchandise it continues to receive. The fact of the matter is, Xbox 360 had a lot of fantastic games released during its lifespan, and this makes it a little bit easier for users to continue enjoying them.

If there’s one part of this update that fans seem mixed on, it’s the giant advertisements for the current Xbox platform. On one hand, having ads on the dashboard is par for the course for Microsoft, so it almost makes the system feel like a more current option. However, many have joked about the ad’s existence. One Reddit user teased that Microsoft thinks Xbox 360 users “are somehow unaware of themselves being two generations behind.”

Now that Microsoft has delivered a dashboard that most fans seem to be happy with, hopefully the company will leave it alone. It’s hard to imagine there being another significant update at this point, but stranger things have happened. It should be noted that this update only seems to be live for users that have a location based in the U.S. For now, everyone else in the world seems to be stuck with the update from last year.

