Xbox All Access Commercial Features a Glorious All-4-One Remix

A new commercial for Xbox All Access has been released by Microsoft, and it features Grammy Award-winning group All-4-One performing a remix of their classic song "I Swear." This version of the song is called "It's All There," promoting the fact that All Access gives subscribers access to both an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S alongside two years of Xbox Game Pass for one monthly price. For those that don't want to spend $300-500 in one day, it's a great way to get access to a new console, and it also saves the user money in the long run.

The commercial featuring All-4-One can be found at the top of this page, and in the Tweet embedded below.

It's all there. Believe it​ Xbox All Access is the best of next-gen Xbox, All-4-One monthly price: https://t.co/6R7H0LfDk0 pic.twitter.com/8J7lZBduBa — Xbox (@Xbox) July 6, 2021

The commercial offers just the perfect dose of nostalgia. All-4-One's version of "I Swear" released in 1994, and the kids that grew up hearing the song at every middle school and high school dance are now the perfect age to purchase an Xbox console. The remix also does a great job conveying exactly what's included in the deal, and why viewers might be interested in checking it out; to quote All-4-One, "it's all there."

It will be interesting to see whether or not Xbox All Access catches on in a big way! One of the hardest things about purchasing a new console is coming up with the money to put down for the system, as well as the cost of a new game. All Access lets gamers sidestep both of these problems with a monthly fee, as opposed to paying all at once. And, with Xbox Game Pass, the user can actually play more than 100 games, as opposed to whatever they can afford to buy along with the system. Not every gamer is going to have the willingness or means to pay for a subscription fee, but it certainly seems like an option that will have some appeal!

