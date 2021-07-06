Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reveals New Fable Details

✖

Fable might be one of the most highly-anticipated exclusives on Xbox Series X, but very little information is known about the game at this time. Speaking on IGN's Unlocked podcast, Xbox boss Phil Spencer offered a little bit of new information on the game. The title is being developed by Playground Games, best known for its work on the Forza Horizon series. On the podcast, Spencer was speaking about Avowed, the upcoming RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. The Xbox boss addressed the style of RPG that Avowed will be, and how it compares to other Xbox exclusives in that particular genre.

"Fable’s clearly [...] always been a little more light-hearted and a little more British, I think I could say, and I think Playground will keep it there," Spencer told IGN. "Elder Scrolls 6 is further out, and when that comes out I think it's going to be incredible."

The new Fable debuted with a brief teaser during last year's Xbox Games Showcase. The trailer certainly had a light-hearted approach, with a fairy being unceremoniously caught and devoured by a frog! Spencer's comments fit with what we've seen, but that brief snippet didn't give us anything else to go on. There hasn't been any actual gameplay shown, and no release window has been revealed, as of this writing.

Shortly after Xbox Games Showcase, Playground Games shared several important job openings related to the game, which could be an indicator that development is still in the early stages. Since the game did not appear at E3 this year, that seems like a pretty safe bet. Fable might arrive before The Elder Scrolls 6 as Spencer indicates, but that just might mean the latter game is also very far out. No matter how long these games take, however, quality is much more important than speed. Hopefully, Playground Games will be given more than enough time to deliver an experience that lives up to the rest of the series.

Fable is set to release on Xbox Series X and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: PC Gamer]