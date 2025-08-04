Hidden Xbox Gem With 60k Positive Steam Reviews is Selling for $1.49

An all-time great video game is currently the cheapest it has ever been on any platform right now. The one truly great thing about digital gaming is that games are constantly on sale at absurd prices. You don’t have to leave your couch and fight over cheap copies at a store, they’re just right there on your console. Steam has been making use of digital sales for well over a decade now thanks to its generous seasonal sales that bring games down to all-time low prices. It’s a bit dangerous as all of the digital games for a few dollars here and there can really add up, but when you consider how much they would be otherwise, it’s hard to mourn your empty wallet.

With all of that said, one of the most fun action games out there is currently less than $2. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is currently $1.49 on Xbox. The Hotline Miami games are extremely violent, but stupidly satisfying action games with a charming stylized 70s aesthetic. They are top-down, so those expecting a first or third-person shooter should temper their expectations, but I highly advise checking it out. Not only is it so cheap that you should give it a shot no matter what, but the Hotline Miami games are absolutely excellent and easy to pick up and play.

The first Hotline Miami is arguably much better, but its sequel is still a ton of fun. It has nearly 60k positive reviews from fans on Steam and is still talked about to this day, despite being a decade old. If you’re looking for something new to play or you’re simply on a budget, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is a great pull. Unfortunately, this deal appears to be limited to Xbox as it’s still full price on Steam. However, the game is included with PlayStation Plus Extra subscriptions and the collection for both games is just $4.99 on PlayStation. It’s a bit more money, but you do get two games out of it, so an equally good deal, if not better.

You can view a trailer below for Hotline Miami 2.

Play video

“Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game,” reads the description. “Follow the paths of several distinct factions – each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations – as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.”