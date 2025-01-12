Xbox Insider Thinks Developer Direct Will be “a Lot Bigger” Than Microsoft Is Saying

A few days ago, Xbox announced a Developer Direct livestream, which will take place on January 23rd. So far, three games have been confirmed for the presentation: Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and South of Midnight. Viewers are going to get a chance to check in on the developers of these games, and we’ll get a better idea of how far along they might be. There’s even a chance we could learn a release date or two. That alone would be pretty big news, but Xbox has also teased a fourth game that will be shown off.

At this time, there’s no telling what this fourth game might be, but Microsoft says the Developer Direct will “visit a surprise location to see another studio’s brand new game.” Following that announcement, Jez Corden of Windows Central took to Bluesky to share some of his thoughts. Corden has something of a history as an Xbox Insider, and his comments raised some eyebrows from fans. Corden said that “I think the Xbox Developer_Direct is going to be a lot bigger than Microsoft is currently letting on.”

Doom: The Dark ages has been confirmed for the xbox developer direct

Unfortunately, Corden has not elaborated on that statement, and readers should take his comments with a grain of salt. While Corden has been a reliable source for Xbox rumors in the past, his use of “think” might suggest that this is merely his opinion, and not based on any insider information. One problem that a lot of insiders have shared over the years is that their teases and thoughts can get jumbled up by fans and misconstrued. It’s possible Corden is just optimistic about the upcoming show, and he doesn’t have any idea how things will play out later this month.

At this time, we do not have any idea what this mystery game might be. It’s possible that it’s a game that has already been announced by Xbox, or it could be something that we’ll be seeing for the very first time. The company has a number of huge games in development from various studios, from 2025 games like Fable, to later releases like Marvel’s Blade and Hideo Kojima’s OD. There are also games we know to be in development, such as a mystery title from developer Toys for Bob. Fans think the studio could be working on a new Crash Bandicoot or Spyro, but there’s no way of knowing for sure.

Since the Developer Direct was first announced, Xbox fans have guessed pretty much every single possibility for that fourth game. Given that, some viewers are bound to be disappointed, but hopefully the livestream will help to build anticipation for Xbox games in 2025. It’s no secret that this has been a rough console generation for Xbox, but the future is looking a little bit brighter. This livestream could be Xbox’s way to start off 2025 on a high note.

